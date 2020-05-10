The good news for the Sunday, May 10 COVID-19 update: no new deaths were reported and total negative cases hit 20,000. However, South Dakota has surpassed 3,500 total positive cases in the latest report.

For a timeline perspective, on April 14, South Dakota was just under 1,000 cases, 988 to be exact.

State health officials say South Dakota added 125 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 100 of them are in Minnehaha county.

Dakota News Now reports the state has tallied 3,517 total COVID-19 cases thus far, and 1,336 of those cases are still active, up from 102 on Saturday.

According to health officials, 34 South Dakotans have passed away from the disease, while current hospitalizations dropped by two to 77.

Officials report 22 additional recoveries on Sunday for a total of 2,147.

Total negative tests increased by 818 and now stand at 20,377.

The recent spike in positive cases is due mostly to a mass testing event involving employees at Smithfield Foods, according to Dakota News Now. Health officials say over 3,600 workers and their families were tested last week in preparation for the plant's reopening.

A major outbreak temporally closed the plant as the location became the nation's top coronavirus outbreak 'hotspot', resulting in hundreds becoming infected and two deaths.