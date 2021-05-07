$500K Drug Money Found When Suspect Hit Nebraska Soccer Team Bus

A high school soccer team was involved in a crash on Thursday in Nebraska, but the accident itself isn't the biggest headline.

Fortunately, no one was injured seriously when a van crashed into the team bus but what officers found once they arrived surprised everyone involved.

Authorities responding and investigating the incident discovered around $570,000 in what they suspect is drug money.

The story gets even crazier as the suspect is a 62-year-old male, who is a former law enforcement officer from California.

The incident occurred on Interstate 80 near mile marker 388.

According to reports, the only two people taken to the hospital were the suspect and the driver of the bus, but according to those same reports, none of the injuries were serious.

According to KCAU TV, the investigation is still ongoing and no further details have been given as to the origin of the suspected drug money.