5 Things To Remember On That Virtual Job Interview

It was happening quite often before the world was turned topsy-turvy by the Covid-19 Coronavirus. And since then, it's only increased. A lot.

Virtual Job Interviews.

Most of us remember what is becoming the 'old days'. You'd be looking for a new job (or a first job) and finally secured an interview. You jotted down the address, perhaps in a faraway town, and off you went, leaving plenty early to make sure you got there on time. And thank goodness you did because it took some extra time to track down that address!

You did the best you could in that interview, under the pressure of your possible boss sitting across that desk from you. Maybe there were a couple-three other people there as well. Don't let 'em see you sweat!

Now, things are different. You have that job interview at your home. Pop the computer on and...wait for it...wait for it...bingo! It's time.

CNN Business.com says there are a number of things you need to be aware of in this new 'virtual interview' environment to make sure you're presenting yourself the very best you can.

So don't be surprised if you apply for that new position and don't have to hop in the car and drive. Just get yourself all dressed up, have a cup of coffee, sit down at that laptop (in front of those books, remember the books!) and do your best. Oh, and best of luck!