The NFL Draft is a spectacle all itself and it can be defining moment for NFL franchises if they make the right selections.

It seems to be an event that breeds optimism into even the most doormat franchises across the league.

It also is a part of the year long marketing masterpiece that is the NFL, allowing for interest and intrigue to be at the forefront even in the off season.

So you think you know everything there is to know about the NFL Draft?

Here are "5 Things That Might Surprise You About the NFL Draft".

1. There are currently 7 rounds in the NFL Draft with 254 picks in 2019. That has not always been the case as at one point there were 12 rounds in the NFL Draft.

2. Tickets to the NFL Draft are free and are distributed on a first come first serve basis. The tickets are distributed at the box office on the morning of the draft.

3. From the 1930's to the mid 1960;s the NFL Draft was held in Northeastern, Midwestern, Mid-Atlantic and Western cities with NFL Franchises. From 1965-2015 the Draft was held solely in New York City. Then it was moved to Chicago for 2015 and 2016. The following year in 2017 it was moved to Philadelphia and then Dallas in 2018. Nashville will host in 2019 and Las Vegas in 2020.

4. Teams can be forced to forfeit their picks by the Commissioner of the NFL. For example in 2007, the Patriots were accused of taping the New York Jets practices and in turn were forced to forfeit a 2008 pick.

5. Fill ins are used throughout the draft coverage on TV so that it looks full up front. Fans can sign up to be a fill in and will be shuffled in accordingly. So when someone gets up to leave, another fan will be taking their place.