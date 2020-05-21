5 Things on Your Memorial Weekend List

Lest we forget that Memorial Day weekend is a time to remember the fallen, most of us will be checking things off of that honey-do-list or enjoying a more pleasurable family activity. However, before you strike out to work on projects or play, raise your flag and honor those who are no longer with us. When we look to the last weekend of May each year our minds automatically focus on those things and events that lead us into summer. So let's take a look at that list:

Enter your number to get our free mobile app