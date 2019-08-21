It may be hard to believe, but some of our most beloved movies spawned the PG-13 rating and they all started in the '80s. In the United States of America, film classification or PG-13 means (Parents Strongly Cautioned) – Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.

According to Comingsoon.net, they have put together the top 5 movies that help started the PG-13 rating, and some may surprise you!

1.) Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

"The moment Steven Spielberg and George Lucas’s Indiana Jones sequel depicted a man’s heart getting ripped from his chest, the Motion Picture Association of America knew it was time to create a new rating. The combination of this film and Joe Dante’s Gremlins proved to be deadly, and the PG-13 rating was created."

2.) Gremlins

"In combination with Spielberg and Lucas’s Indy sequel, Dante’s Gremlins set off alarms for its exploding microwaved Gremlins, among other things. The MPAA couldn’t take it anymore—the PG-13 rating would be slapped on at the next possible opportunity."

3.) Red Dawn