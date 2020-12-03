5 Minnesota Twins Players Avoid Arbitration

The Major League Baseball non-tender deadline has passed and the Minnesota Twins have given five players another year with the ball club. Twins will once again have a spot in their lineup for José Berríos, Byron Buxton, Tyler Duffey, Mitch Garver, and Caleb Thielbar.

Berrios has taken the mound on opening day for the last two seasons and I'm really hoping he can 3-peat with a $2 million bump in salary.

Yes, you know Caleb Thielbar. He has Augustana University ties.

And after being a consistent player but with some injuries, outfielder Eddie Rosario was non-tendered ahead of Wednesday's MLB trade deadline and will become a free agent.

Who could take Rosario's place? According to MLB.com, the nod goes to Twins prospect Alex Kirilloff.

Spring training is not that far off beginning Saturday, February 27, 2021.