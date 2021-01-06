5 Minnesota Boys Donate To Restaurant After Servers Robbed

Talk about Minnesota nice!? Check this out! 5 Rochester, Minnesota boys took their hard-earned money and gave it to some servers at Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar.

Some heartless customers came into the restaurant and stole the server's tips and the young boys heard about it and stepped up to help out.

Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar Facebook

This is what Victoria's Ristorante & Wine Bar posted on their Facebook page:

Kicking 2020 to the curb was something most of us enjoyed, especially those in the Hospitality Industry. The pandemic wreaked havoc on many. But...sometimes it takes circumstances and events like this to see the heart and soul of a community.

Last night Victoria's had some visitors - Two young gals came in, placed a take out order, waited for a time when no one was looking, then stole an envelope that had the staff tips. The security footage revealed the incident...And shared on social media over 100 times.

Tonight...Once again we had visitors. This time it was a few good looking boys, placing a take- out order, and carrying a card for our staff. They had heard of the incident last evening, and wanted to use the monies they earned over the summer/fall selling corn, to help the staff who lost their tips. #incredible

Rowan - Bronson - Bennett - Ryan - Carter - Thank You...We are speechless - A fall to the floor and cry moment. Your kind gesture is commendable and we are still in awe. Jason and Mindy Shea & Tom and Missy Shea : Your well mannered young boys have astounded and amazed each one of us. Words do not give a proper appreciation - But come this summer - You can bet on us all buying the best sweet corn in town!