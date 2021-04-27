5 Job Openings in South Dakota. But, What’s A Scrum?

Ronda Darby/Unsplash

From Aberdeen to Sioux Falls, Britton to Pine Ridge, and Rapid City to Yankton. The State of South Dakota has the help wanted sign out. But I have one question. What's a Scrum?

South Dakota Careers

A recent article by Jodi Schwan of SiouxFalls.Business told of a couple moving to Sioux Falls starting a business as a third party to the new Amazon being built at Foundation Park.

Yes, South Dakota is the bright spot for business right now. And better yet the quality of life.

And while you scan through the job openings here in the Rushmore State you will be amazed at the variety. Don't want to be cooped up in an office? No problem. Need to further your medical career? We can help you out with that. Need that next high-tech challenge? Look no further.

South Dakota is open. We're waiting for you and your family.

