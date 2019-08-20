5 Fantasy Football Tips that Have Nothing to Do with Your Team on the Field
Fantasy football advice gets thrown around as if every person has become an expert over the last decade as the fantasy football industry has exploded.
I have always been one to think the average person has as good of a chance to win as the next person and I have never been that good at it, so my advice is typically not helpful.
So that is why I am going to give you five tips that have nothing to do with the actual team that you will be fielding this year.
Here are 5 fantasy football tips that will help you enjoy your season as much as ever.
1. Have a great team name. - It all starts with a good name. Be creative and make sure you have a winning name before you start your season.
2. Have a decent entry fee. - Make it worth your while if you want to actually keep a interest for the entire season. It doesn't have to be a mortgage payment, but playing for a couple dollars a week is only going to see the interest level in your league go the wrong way.
3. Sabotage your opponents. - One of my favorite things to do is mess with my friends teams. Try it and you will see it adds some great intrigue to your season.
4. Have a punishment for the last place finisher. - Not only will you want to finish first, you will also not want to finish last. Make sure and add a punishment to the last place finisher. Some will go to the extreme with such things as tattoos or embarrassing pranks, but we go with a $50 penalty worth of appetizers at the following years draft.
5. Have Fun! - None of this is life and death and it was intended to be fun. Don't take it too serious and enjoy the ups and downs of your season.