5.4 Million Clothing Steamers Recalled After People Burned

If you have one of these handheld clothing steamers you should immediately stop using it. The Home Shopping Network is recalling 5.4 Million Joy/JM-branded My Little Steamer and My Little Steamer Go Mini handheld clothing steamers.

The steamers being recalled are the handheld electrical appliances that use hot steam, emitted from a nozzle head to remove wrinkles from garments and other fabrics.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is reporting that the steamers were sold in two sizes: the standard full-size My Little Steamer and the compact-size My Little Steamer Go Mini.

The steamers were sold individually or in combination sets in a variety of colors, including black, white, red, purple, and teal. Recalled models have either a flat or triangular steamer head, and the name of the product is printed on the side of the unit.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled clothing steamers and contact HSN for information about how to receive a full refund for units purchased from January 2018 to December 2020, a partial refund for units purchased from January 2015 to December 2017, or a voucher for units purchased before January 2015.

There have been 227 reports of hot water spraying or leaking from the steamers, including 106 reports of burn injuries. This includes eight reports of second-degree burns and six reports of third-degree burns.

The steamers were sold online at HSN.com, HSN television network, Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes from January 2002 through December 2020 for between $10 and $30 individually and between $20 and $50 in combination sets.