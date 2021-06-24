Forecast: Chance For Shower This Morning Then Warm Again

The breezy conditions this morning will subside, and we’ll have another warm day. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with a light northeast wind. There’s a chance we could see more showers and thunderstorms pop up later this afternoon and evening.

We’ll keep that chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, mainly in the evening and nighttime hours. Highs will also be cooling off for that time. We’ll be in the upper 70s to near 80 both Friday and Saturday with highs on Sunday in the low 80s across the region.

