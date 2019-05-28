41st Street and Sertoma GreatLIFE Location Now Open

Those of us living on the west side of Sioux Falls now have another spot to help us stay in shape.

Businesses inside the new retail center right across the street from Roosevelt High School are beginning to open, among them, Sioux Falls newest GreatLIFE location.

KSFY TV is reporting the new 9,600 square foot location is now open for business, and is nearly quadruple the size of GreatLIFE's old spot. This new GreatLIFE is their third-largest facility in Sioux Falls.

Some of the amenities members can now enjoy at the new 41st and Sertoma location include; an indoor turf workout area, 24-hour tanning with Year Round Brown and of course, state-of-the-art workout equipment.

The GreatLIFE expansion across the Sioux Empire is just getting underway. KSFY reports that a another new location is slated to open this fall in Harrisburg.

GreatLIFE members living in the Harrisburg area will soon be able to take advantage of a 16,000-square-foot-building on North Cliff Avenue, that will boast indoor and outdoor turf workout areas, a large free weight space, saunas, and a recovery lounge.

GreatLIFE now has 16 different fitness centers located throughout the Sioux Empire. Along with a number of golf courses and affiliate courses, and three different locations in Sioux Falls where members can bowl as part of their GreatLIFE membership.

