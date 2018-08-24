4 Plead Not Guilty in Alleged Watertown Drug Conspiracy

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Three men and one woman from Watertown are charged in an alleged conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

The U.S. attorney's office says 35-year-old Amos Hall, 28-year-old Dayvon Byrd, 39-year-old Danny Callahan and 30-year-old Alexis Dumarce all have pleaded not guilty.

They each face at least 10 years in federal prison and a maximum of life behind bars if convicted. Trial is scheduled for late August.

The conspiracy is alleged to have happened between last November and this past February.

