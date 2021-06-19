3 More Chances to See the Sioux Falls Storm at Home This Year

The Sioux Falls Storm is in action tonight against the Iowa Barnstormers on the road in Des Moines, but you still have a few opportunities to see the Storm this year.

Sioux Falls has three home games left at the Denny Sanford Premier Center this season with the next home game coming on June 26.

Here's a look at the rest of the home games for the Sioux Falls Storm.

- June 26 vs. Bismarck Bucks at 7:05 PM

- July 31 vs. Frisco Fighters at 7:05 PM

- August 7 vs. Louisville Xtreme at 7:05 PM (*The August 7th game against Louisville has been canceled due to Louisville being terminated from the Indoor Football League)

- August 21 Green Bay Blizzard at 7:05 PM

Attending a Storm game, you will be treated to some high pace football, a fun game day experience, and a family atmosphere for all ages.

The Sioux Falls Storm are off to a 3-2 record overall and are looking to get back on the winning track this week after falling to Spokane 50-32 last week.

This rivalry over the years in the IFL with Iowa and Sioux Falls has been great with proximity playing a big factor and this should be another great chapter as the Barnstormers also enter the game at 3-2.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Storm, their roster and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.

Follow along all year with the complete Indoor Football League standings by visiting the IFL website as well.