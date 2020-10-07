4-Game MLB Division Series Tuesday’s Wrap

An explosive Atlanta start in Game-1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday as Ronald Acuna, Jr. tags Miami Marlins starter, Sandy Alcantara, with a lead-off home run. Then down by a run in the seventh inning, the Braves put up six runs and cruise to a 9-5 win.

George Springer blasted a pair of dingers in the third and fifth innings as the Houston Astros take two games to none lead over the Oakland A's.

As a team, the New York Yankees struck out 18 times, but Giancarlo Stanton did his part with two home runs and four RBI's in their 7-5 loss to even the series with the Tampa Bay Rays. According to ESPN, Stanton has hit five home runs this postseason. Deivi Garcia became the youngest starter in pinstripe postseason history but only worked one inning.

And the final game of the day goes to the Los Angeles Dodgers who beat the San Diego Padres 5-1. During a 4-run 6th inning. Padres manager Jayce Tingler was ejected by home plate umpire Lance Barrett.

On the schedule for Wednesday, ESPN 99.1 will have coverage of the Miami-Atlanta game beginning at 12:45 PM followed by the Yankees and Rays.