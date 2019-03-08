Fantastic Events This Weekend in Sioux Falls: March 8 – 10, 2019

Sioux Falls is expecting some snow and high winds over the weekend so we could huddle up with a good book by the fireplace - but what fun is that when there are a couple of other cool events happening in the city? Here you go:

1. The Sioux Empire Sportsmen's Show continues this weekend (3/7 - 3/10) where you can see the best in vacation resorts, lodges and camps, fishing boats and pontoons, tackle, campers, hunting and fishing seminars and more. Plan a vacation for the family right at the show! It's open until 9:00 PM Friday, 10am-9pm Saturday, 10am-5pm Sunday at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center. (Adults $10, 6-12 $2.50, 5 and under free. More on the Sportsmen's Show .

2. The Summit League Basketball Championships are red hot weekend entertainment at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center through Tuesday night (3/12). Men’s and women’s basketball championship games are too many to list here so click this link for the complete schedule .

Pro Tip: parking in the area of the Convention Center, PREMIER Center, and Arena will be at a premium and parking will be scarce so we would suggest carpool, Lyft, or the free shuttle between the PREMIER Center and Southeast Tech.

3. The much-anticipated Captain Marvel movie opens this weekend. The superhero finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic war between two alien races. It's rated PG-13 and is showing at the Century Theaters.

4. While this one might not be considered fun it's worth noting that Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday, March 10th, at 2:00 AM..While many people love the extra hour of sunlight you get in the evening, others hate losing that hour of sleep in the morning when you spring forward.

5. Lita Ford , the rock goddess who gave us Kiss Me Deadly, and the metal power ballad Close My Eyes Forever - a duet with Ozzy Osbourne - is at the District, Sunday, March 10. Tickets are on sale now at the District box office. It's an all-ages show and begins at 7:30 PM.