3rd Annual Sioux Falls Hotdish Competish 2020

What's better during the long winter than a few good hot dishes? Nothing, that's what! You are invited to dust off your can opener, page through those old church cookbooks, buy the cream-of-whatever soup and compete in the 3rd Annual Hotdish Competish!

This event is brought to you by the All Saints Neighborhood Association and the Friends of McKennan Park Association. Celebrity judges will choose the best entry in each of the following categories: Hotdish (meat), Notdish (vegetarian), Totdish (made by kids), and Bars (dessert). And then the public chooses their favorite from all categories for the People's Choice Award!

And you don't have to live in the All Saints Neighborhood or McKennan Park to participate! The event is held on Sunday, March 8 at DakotAbilities 1116 South 4th Ave. Celebrity judging will take place at 4:30 PM and food will be served from 5-7 PM. Tickets to compete or eat can be purchased HERE!

This year, each Hotdish entry gets a free ticket to eat and we’re offering a 4-pack of tickets for $20! For more information, check out the ticket link or ask a question of one of the volunteer hosts. All proceeds benefit the All Saints Neighborhood Association and the Friends of McKennan Park Association.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app