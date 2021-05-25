38-Week Pregnant Sioux Falls Woman Survives Rollover Hit and Run

The family of Jordan Pingrey, a 38-week pregnant Sioux Falls woman, received quite the scare last Friday after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a hit and run accident that caused her car to roll over in a busy Sioux Falls intersection threatening the life of her and her unborn child.

Dakota News Now is reporting the hit and run that happened Friday (May 21) as Jordan was driving west on 18th street on her way to pick up her husband to go to a scheduled OB-GYN appointment that afternoon.

As Jordan proceeded to drive through the Western Avenue intersection, her vehicle was struck on the passenger's side by another car that ran a red light. The collision caused Jordan's vehicle to roll over and ultimately land on its roof.

According to Dakota News Now, Jordan was able to unbuckle herself and somehow manage to crawl out of the vehicle only to discover the vehicle that hit her car had actually left the scene of the accident.

Dakota News Now reports that a Sioux Falls Area Metro Bus was able to capture the picture shown in this story of the alleged car that collided with Jordan's vehicle.

The car, described as a red Grand Prix, appears to have part of its grill missing as a result of the collision.

At this point, Jordan and her husband Ryan are just thankful that she and the baby are both okay and that no one else was injured during the accident. They are also very grateful to everyone who has shown their support in the aftermath of Friday's ordeal.

As Ryan Pingrey told Dakota News Now, “The car, the person that hit and ran, that’s irrelevant. Jordan's health, her safety, and our baby’s health and our baby’s safety is all that matters to me.”

Police are requesting that anyone who might have knowledge of the vehicle involved in this hit and run accident is asked to please contact the CrimeStoppers Hotline number at 605 367-7007. The information given to authorities will remain confidential.

