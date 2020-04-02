36 New COVID-19 Cases in South Dakota

South Dakota saw its biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases Thursday, as health officials confirmed 36 new cases in the state. The new cases bring the state's total to 165, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

According to Dakota News Now, a total of 57 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, meaning the state has 108 confirmed active cases. Seventeen of the cases have involved hospitalizations. Two people have died.

Once again, the Sioux Falls area saw the biggest increase in cases. In the report from Dakota News Now, Minnehaha has 14 more cases, while Lincoln County saw six new cases. In total, the two counties have had 71 confirmed cases, nearly half the state's total.

State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the state is focusing on testing people who have COVID-19 symptoms. He said people who have symptoms are more likely to spread the disease.

