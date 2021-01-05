At this year's 33rd Annual Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show there will be something for everyone who loves the outdoors even if it's just sitting in a comfortable lounge chair to enjoy nature.

The 33rd Annual Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show will be held at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Building Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 15-17. Only $7.00 admission at the gate and free for those 12 years old and younger.

What interests you? A new boat maybe? How about a bigger camper now that the family is growing. Or it could be that motorhome for your retirement trip across the county. You're sure to find it at this year's show.

Every fisherman's dream is a new boat and the top names like Lund, Ranger, and Alumacraft will be on display with all the power, navigation, gizmos, and gadgets to trick-out your new purchase.

Organizers with the Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show recommend wearing face coverings while attending.