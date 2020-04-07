320 with COVID-19 in South Dakota, Over Half From Minnehaha County

The total of coronavirus cases in South Dakota continues to rise, but most of that rise is happening in the Sioux Falls area.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced today that there are 320 cases of COVID-19 in the state. 35 new cases were announced, but an unexplained reduction of 3 in Yankton County since yesterday to 15 brings the net count to 32.

Two more deaths were recorded in the state for a total of 6. The number of people who have recovered from the virus stands at 98.

More than half of the state's total of coronavirus cases come from Minnehaha County, where there are now 165. Of those, 26 have recovered from the illness.

Lincoln County has three new diagnoses for a total of 27. The only other counties in the state reported to have new cases are Clay with 3, Brookings with 2,  and Codington and Lyman with one each.

CountyCasesRecovered  Change
Aurora110
Beadle21180
Bon Homme210
Brookings632
Brown1360
Charles Mix210
Clark110
Clay623
Codington1241
Davison330
Deuel100
Fall River110
Faulk110
Hamlin100
Hughes320
Hutchinson220
Lake100
Lawrence960
Lincoln2743
Lyman211
Marshall110
McCook210
Meade110
Minnehaha1652625
Pennington630
Roberts410
Spink310
Todd100
Turner410
Union310
Yankton155-3

Table compiled using SD Dept of Health data.

