The total of coronavirus cases in South Dakota continues to rise, but most of that rise is happening in the Sioux Falls area.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced today that there are 320 cases of COVID-19 in the state. 35 new cases were announced, but an unexplained reduction of 3 in Yankton County since yesterday to 15 brings the net count to 32.

Two more deaths were recorded in the state for a total of 6. The number of people who have recovered from the virus stands at 98.

More than half of the state's total of coronavirus cases come from Minnehaha County, where there are now 165. Of those, 26 have recovered from the illness.

Lincoln County has three new diagnoses for a total of 27. The only other counties in the state reported to have new cases are Clay with 3, Brookings with 2, and Codington and Lyman with one each.

County Cases Recovered Change Aurora 1 1 0 Beadle 21 18 0 Bon Homme 2 1 0 Brookings 6 3 2 Brown 13 6 0 Charles Mix 2 1 0 Clark 1 1 0 Clay 6 2 3 Codington 12 4 1 Davison 3 3 0 Deuel 1 0 0 Fall River 1 1 0 Faulk 1 1 0 Hamlin 1 0 0 Hughes 3 2 0 Hutchinson 2 2 0 Lake 1 0 0 Lawrence 9 6 0 Lincoln 27 4 3 Lyman 2 1 1 Marshall 1 1 0 McCook 2 1 0 Meade 1 1 0 Minnehaha 165 26 25 Pennington 6 3 0 Roberts 4 1 0 Spink 3 1 0 Todd 1 0 0 Turner 4 1 0 Union 3 1 0 Yankton 15 5 -3

Table compiled using SD Dept of Health data.