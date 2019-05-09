31st Law Enforcement Torch Run, A Raising Awareness Tradition

This will be the 31st time that some of South Dakota's finest law enforcement officers lace up their running shoes for a dedicated effort to raise awareness about Special Olympics . The Law Enforcement Torch Run gets underway on Monday, April 13, in cities on both sides of our state and ends Thursday, April 16, in Vermillion.

Throughout the four days of the event, the officers will travel with two Special Olympics athletes across the state, stopping in cities to run a set route carrying the "Flame of Hope", and inviting local law enforcement officers and the public to join them.

The Torch Run east river contingent begins their journey in Sioux Falls at Garfield Elementary (705 S. Roberts) at 8 AM on Monday, May 18. The west river faction starts their trek in Spearfish. Both groups will meet at Vermillion Middle School at 2:30 PM on Thursday, May 16 for an assembly and final run of the torch into the opening ceremonies of the 2019 Special Olympics Summer Games .

More than 2500 special athletes in over 50 communities across our state participate in Special Olympics . The athletes develop fitness routines and discipline, test their courage, and make lasting friendships with other athletes and coaches.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run not only raises awareness but funds that help to ensure participation in Special Olympics remains free.

For more information, see Special Olympics South Dakota online on Facebook , or call the Sioux Falls office at 605-331-4117, or toll-free at 1-800-585-2114.