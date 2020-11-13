30-Minute Interview with Mayor TenHaken Discussing Sioux Falls

Would you like to hear Mayor Paul TenHaken answer a wide range of questions about the city of Sioux Falls in a 30-minute interview?

Well, today is your lucky day.

The Mayor joined us to discuss a variety of issues that are facing the city of Sioux Falls, his vision for the future on a number of topics, and the accomplishments of the city during a pandemic.

Take a listen and enjoy.

From an economical standpoint it is truly remarkable that the city of Sioux Falls has been able to see an increase in sales tax, attract Amazon, limit unemployment, add new infrastructure and see the construction industry still thriving all while this COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all of our daily lives.

The history books are a great place to evaluate the resumes of politicians but as you listen to the interview you can hear the Mayor telling people to wear a mask, limit holiday and religious gatherings, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wear a mask.

Whether or not we got a mask mandate shouldn't take away from the fact that masks do work and hopefully, more people will continue to see the current way isn't working with the "surge" we are currently experiencing.

Additionally, I found it very compelling that he made it clear that he is not taking instructions from Governor Noem and he is governing his city, his way.

Obviously, we know complete agreement on all the topics is an unachievable task but Mayors across the country are facing challenges on a daily basis with the hope of their citizens that they are leading them in the correct way.

My hope is when Paul TenHaken's tenure is done as Sioux Falls Mayor that more people than not will feel that way about someone I believe is trying to do what he thinks is best for a city he loves.

The next six months will be very important in accomplishing that task.