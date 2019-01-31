2nd Annual Pink in the City Expo Supports Local Cancer Fighters

The Edith Sanford Breast Foundation has three words for you: Shop, Sip, Support. If you do, you'll be supporting their mission of finding the causes of and cure for breast cancer. Join in the fun of the 2nd Annual Pink in the City Shopping Expo on Saturday, March 2, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center ( 1201 N. West Avenue ). Tickets are only $5 at the door.

This all-day shop-a-thon ( 10 AM to 5 PM ) is a perfect place to gather your mom, grandmom, daughters, sisters, gal pals, and do some "pamper yourself" shopping, to help make the rest of winter a little more bearable.

There will be numerous vendors with a variety of goods and services for you to choose from, beer and wine for purchase, a food bar for you to snack at, and the first 50 people in the door get a really great gift bag filled with all kinds of goodies! You’ll also have a chance to win a Kate Spade purse and Apple Watch 3.

You can do something for yourself, and encourage the women with you to take advantage of the Sanford 3-D mammogram truck being there on-site and have your mammograms done.

All funds raised will go directly to support local patient care and the continuing efforts of the Edith Sanford Breast Foundation to "unlock each woman’s genetic code, advance today’s prevention and treatment, and end breast cancer for future generations."

For more information see the Edith Sanford Breast Center .