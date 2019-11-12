2nd Annual Jerseys for Jackson Event this Sunday at Remedy Brewing
Sioux Falls is notorious for being a tremendously giving community and this weekend I hope that giving continues.
The 2nd annual "Jerseys for Jackson" charity event will take place Sunday, Nov. 17 from 12:00 PM-3:30 PM at Remedy Brewing Co. (401 E. 8th St Suite #120)
This event is inspired by young Jackson who is an absolute sports nut and Vikings fan.
Jackson battles the Salla disease which is a genetic lysosomal storage disease that primarily affects the nervous system.
According to SallaResearch.org, it involves defects in a protein called sialin, which is needed to move a substance called free sialic acid within cells.
Symptoms are due to the toxic build-up of sialic acid in the cells, particularly in the nervous system.
During this awesome fundraiser, there will be a Minnesota Vikings watch party and silent auction with all kinds of great items.
Those items include Viking's autographs, tickets to events, gift certificates and more.
If you are looking for a great place to watch the games, enjoy some good brews and help out a wonderful cause, put this event on your schedule for this weekend.