Sioux Falls is notorious for being a tremendously giving community and this weekend I hope that giving continues.

The 2nd annual "Jerseys for Jackson" charity event will take place Sunday, Nov. 17 from 12:00 PM-3:30 PM at Remedy Brewing Co. (401 E. 8th St Suite #120)

This event is inspired by young Jackson who is an absolute sports nut and Vikings fan.

Jackson battles the Salla disease which is a genetic lysosomal storage disease that primarily affects the nervous system.

According to SallaResearch.org, it involves defects in a protein called sialin, which is needed to move a substance called free sialic acid within cells.

Symptoms are due to the toxic build-up of sialic acid in the cells, particularly in the nervous system.

During this awesome fundraiser, there will be a Minnesota Vikings watch party and silent auction with all kinds of great items.

Those items include Viking's autographs, tickets to events, gift certificates and more.