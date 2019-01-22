Icon Lounge to Host 2nd Annual Fashion Fundraiser for Sioux Falls Children’s Inn
The ICON Event Hall in Sioux Falls is hosting to the 2nd Annual Downtown Fashion Fundraiser on Thursday, January 31. This is a benefit fundraiser for the Children's Inn. The Children's in is an abuse shelter here in Sioux Falls.
This event was inspired by the passion of young people in our community who want to use Art and Fashion to help raise awareness, donate items, and volunteer to help others in our community!
Doors open at 7 p.m. The fashion show starts at 8 p.m. It is open to the general public. Admission is 21+. The theme for this year's event is "All That Shimmers". Over 9 stores and boutiques will be featured in this year's fashion show.
Tickets are available at the door only and you can get a discount on admission if you bring a donation item for the clients at the Children's Inn. Tickets are $10 with no donation), $5 with a donation of a heavy winter clothing item, and FREE with a sizable donation of winter clothing/bundle of unused basic need items
Showcasing Clothing Stores include:
- TH Grey TH Grey
- Primp Sioux Falls
- MINT + BASIL
- Great Outdoor Store
- Boutique La Femme
- J. & L. Harley Davidson
- Mainstream Boutique of Sioux Falls, SD-Dawley Farms
- POSH Boutique
- Filly Flair
Hair & Photography by:
- Hair and Makeup by The Factory by JakeBlow & Co.
- Photography by Michell Strizhius