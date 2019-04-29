29-Year-Old Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Highway 14

ARLINGTON, S.D. – One person died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash that occurred west of Arlington.

According to a press release issued by Public Information Officer Tony Mangan of South Dakota Department of Public Safety, names of the deceased and the other person involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

A 2017 Ford F-350 pickup was westbound on U.S. Highway 14 when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit head-on an eastbound 2016 Chevrolet Express Van.

The 29-year-old male driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. The 15-year-old male driver of the pickup was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Charges are pending against the pickup driver. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Source: sd.gov