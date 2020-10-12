26th Street Bridge Project, Expect Traffic Delays Starting Oct 12

The 26th Street Bridge Project reaches another important milestone.

According to city planners, the piers for the North river bridge are in place and ready to receive road deck beams.

On Monday, October 12, crews began setting the beams on the North river bridge piers.

This will mean delays for commuters as semi-trailers will be using the completed South river bridge to deliver the beams. Once the semi is in place on the bridge, a crane will lift the beam off the trailer and place it on the piers. During this process, drivers can expect a delay of about 15 to 20 minutes for each truck.

The city suggests that commuters find an alternate route as significant traffic backups are expected during drive times.

The city expects it will take about a week and a half to set all the beams on the piers.

Elsewhere on the project, pavement is going down on the rest of Southeastern Ave and the east side of 26th Street. Concrete pouring will accelerate and Southeastern is expected to be opened up later this fall.

The bike trail will be closed only during the time when beams are being installed over the trail.