$26M Winning Lottery Ticket Does Not Survive the Laundry. Ouch.

A California woman's hopes and dreams slipped down the drain when she realized her winning $26 million lottery ticket was left in the laundry. She claimed she put the lottery ticket in her pants pocket after purchasing it in Los Angeles, but when she got home, the pants went into the wash. It did not survive.

The store's surveillance camera does indeed show the woman buying the ticket and the video has been turned over to the California Lottery Commission for review. But the ticket needed to be redeemed by Thursday, May 13, so she very well may out of luck on this one.

According to the Associated Press, if the prize isn’t claimed, the $19.7 million will go to California public schools.

The winning numbers were 23, 36, 12, 31, 13, and the mega number of 10.

This does serve as a great reminder to take a photo of the front and back of your lottery ticket when you purchase one. This can serve as proof that you are the legitimate owner. Also, fill out a claim form at your local lottery office if you believe you have a winning ticket.

If you'd like to try your luck, there's a significant lottery jackpot up for grabs tonight, Friday, May 14, as the Mega-Millions jackpot is up to a staggering $430 million. This weekend's Powerball drawing is an estimated $183 million.

