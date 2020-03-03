25th Annual Hot Harley Nights Set for July

This July Sioux Falls will celebrate the 25th Annual Hot Harley Nights to benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota. Twenty-five years of granting wishes for children and giving them hope for the future.

The weekend of July 10-11 will bring the largest gathering of supporters who will roll in and through the region as J&L Harley-Davidson presents the silver anniversary of this event bringing nationally renowned country music artist Rodney Atkins to headline the Hot Harley Nights concert at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 11.

New this year will be Hooligan Dirt and Dash Racing with a special Run What Ya Brung race.

Two days of rides, thrill shows, concerts, races, along with a chance to win a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Taneil Johnson TSM

Enter your number to get our free mobile app