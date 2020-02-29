$25,000 Reward Offered in Sioux Falls Homicide

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in conjunction with the Sioux Falls Police Department, announce a reward Friday of up to $15,000 for information related to a homicide of a pizza delivery employee in a residential area of Eastern Sioux Falls Wednesday evening.

In addition to the ATF reward, Domino’s Pizza is offering up to $10,000 from various franchises across the U.S.

Thirty-year-old Casey Bonhorst of Brainerd, Minn. died in Wednesday night shooting, according to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say many other details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

Clemens said Bonhorst had just delivered a pizza to a residence on E. Bragstad Drive near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue when he was shot and killed. Witnesses say they saw a man in light-colored clothing run away from the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007 or call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867) or email ATFTips@atf.gov.

Tipsters can also send information to ATF anonymously via the mobile Reportit app or by visiting www.reportit.com. For quick access, text ATFSTP to 63975 and follow the link to create an anonymous report.

