25 Things That May Provide Relief From Mosquito Bites

globalmoments_GettyImages

It won't be long before we see the city vehicles rolling through neighborhoods spraying clouds into the air to control the mosquito populations. As the warmer weather approaches, they're coming back. Oh, joy. Here are 25 household remedies that can lead to relief from a mosquito bite (as compiled by the old-timey sort)

Toothpaste
Apple cider vinegar
Baking soda / warm water paste
Ice cold or piping hot water
Cooled tea
Rubbing alcohol
Wet aspirin
Mouthwash
Underarm deodorant
Baby powder
Perfume or cologne
Aloe Vera
Mud
Lemon or lime juice
Inside of a banana peel
Raw onion (good luck with your date after this one)
Raw potato
Meat tenderizer
Honey
Heated spoon
Nail polish
Scotch tape
Copper penny
Glue
Use your fingernail to press an "X" into the bite (aka Sunburst)

Get our free mobile app

Some ways to not getting bitten at all are pretty simple. Bug spray. Experts agree. The jury is still out on whether all-natural bug repellants work but many have said they do not. Some say they work just fine.

The other big takeaway here is to make sure you don't have standing water in your yard. Thousands of mosquitos can be born in just one upside-down trash can lid. Eek!

Can Weather Cause Headaches? And 50 Other Weather Questions Answered

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

 

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks

Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

Filed Under: Mosquitoes, Outdoors
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top