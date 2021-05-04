25 Things That May Provide Relief From Mosquito Bites
It won't be long before we see the city vehicles rolling through neighborhoods spraying clouds into the air to control the mosquito populations. As the warmer weather approaches, they're coming back. Oh, joy. Here are 25 household remedies that can lead to relief from a mosquito bite (as compiled by the old-timey sort)
Toothpaste
Apple cider vinegar
Baking soda / warm water paste
Ice cold or piping hot water
Cooled tea
Rubbing alcohol
Wet aspirin
Mouthwash
Underarm deodorant
Baby powder
Perfume or cologne
Aloe Vera
Mud
Lemon or lime juice
Inside of a banana peel
Raw onion (good luck with your date after this one)
Raw potato
Meat tenderizer
Honey
Heated spoon
Nail polish
Scotch tape
Copper penny
Glue
Use your fingernail to press an "X" into the bite (aka Sunburst)
Some ways to not getting bitten at all are pretty simple. Bug spray. Experts agree. The jury is still out on whether all-natural bug repellants work but many have said they do not. Some say they work just fine.
The other big takeaway here is to make sure you don't have standing water in your yard. Thousands of mosquitos can be born in just one upside-down trash can lid. Eek!
Can Weather Cause Headaches? And 50 Other Weather Questions Answered
KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...