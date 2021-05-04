25 Things That May Provide Relief From Mosquito Bites

It won't be long before we see the city vehicles rolling through neighborhoods spraying clouds into the air to control the mosquito populations. As the warmer weather approaches, they're coming back. Oh, joy. Here are 25 household remedies that can lead to relief from a mosquito bite (as compiled by the old-timey sort)

Toothpaste

Apple cider vinegar

Baking soda / warm water paste

Ice cold or piping hot water

Cooled tea

Rubbing alcohol

Wet aspirin

Mouthwash

Underarm deodorant

Baby powder

Perfume or cologne

Aloe Vera

Mud

Lemon or lime juice

Inside of a banana peel

Raw onion (good luck with your date after this one)

Raw potato

Meat tenderizer

Honey

Heated spoon

Nail polish

Scotch tape

Copper penny

Glue

Use your fingernail to press an "X" into the bite (aka Sunburst)

Some ways to not getting bitten at all are pretty simple. Bug spray. Experts agree. The jury is still out on whether all-natural bug repellants work but many have said they do not. Some say they work just fine.

The other big takeaway here is to make sure you don't have standing water in your yard. Thousands of mosquitos can be born in just one upside-down trash can lid. Eek!

