22 Combined Home Events Highlights Augustana Fall Schedules

Augustana University has announced that this upcoming fall season will feature 22 home dates between football, volleyball, and soccer.

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing on, schools around the country are finding ways to situate schedules to help the likelihood of having a fall season. For NCAA Division II that means lowering the maximum amount of games that will be held. That has played a factor in Augustana's fall schedules.

Augustana football will feature 10 games on the schedule this year with five on the road and five at home. The Vikings will open the season on the road against UMary on September 12, and follow that with the home opener against MSU Moorhead on September 19. Throughout the season, Augustana will host Upper Iowa, Minnesota State, Winona State, and Minot State. They will travel to Bemidji State, USF, Wayne State, and Minnesota Duluth.

To see the entire 2020 football schedule, click here.

The Augustana soccer team will play a 14-game regular-season schedule all against NSIC opponents. Augustana will open with four straight home games against Concordia St. Paul (Sept 18), Minnesota State (Sept 20), MSU Moorhead (Sept 25), and Northern State (Sept 27). Following that, the Vikings will then go on the road for four straight against Bemidji State (Oct 2), Minnesota Crookston (Oct 4), Sioux Falls (October 9), and Southwest Minnesota State (Oct 11). Matchups against UMary, Minot State, Minnesota Duluth, Upper Iowa, Winona State, and Wayne State round out the rest of the schedule.

A 20 game schedule is set for the Augustana volleyball team. The challenges will start early for the Vikings as they meet two NCAA Tournament participants from last year in St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth. Both of those games to open the season will be on the road as well. Augustana will open the home part of the schedule on September 25 and 26 against Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston.

Ticket information for all events this upcoming fall season for Augustana can be found through the Augustana ticketing website

