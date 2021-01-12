2021 South Dakota Legislature Begins Today in Pierre

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem presents her State of the State Address today at the capital in Pierre as some big items will face members of both the Senate and House for the 96th Legislative Session. But more importantly, as this year's session gets underway, the hot topic is safety around the capital.

The Associated Press is reporting that armed protests at all 50 state capitals will take place in the coming days including Pierre. Some lawmakers say they are either not aware or not concerned about protests at the state Capitol.

A few of the more important issues facing members of this session will be sports wagering, COVID-19, and marijuana legislation.

The federal coronavirus funds still need to be resolved along with legal matters on how to deal with medical and recreational marijuana.

The 2021 Legislative Session begins today at 11:00 AM with the Governor's address at 1:00 PM.