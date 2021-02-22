537 athletes will head to Rapid City to participate in the 2021 South Dakota high school wrestling championships this upcoming weekend.

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center will host this year's combined tournament on February 25-27. All classes and events will take place in Rapid City as part of the combined event.

The 2021 South Dakota high school wrestling championships will be a little different this year, and it's not strictly because of the pandemic. This year's event will feature the standard weight tournaments, a duals tournament, and also the girl's weight classes for the first time.

In total, 537 athletes from around South Dakota will wrestle for state championships. 88 girls qualified for the state tournament this season. Canton leads all schools in all classes with 29 total athletes that qualified for state. Pierre added 22.

Sioux Falls Lincoln (10), O'Gorman (6), Sioux Falls Washington (5), and Sioux Falls Roosevelt (2) will all send multiple wrestlers. Extending the metro area, Harrisburg (16), Brandon Valley (13), and Tea Area (7) will also be represented. Harrisburg, Brandon Valley, and Tea Area will also participate in the Class A dual championship.

The First Round individual matches will begin on Thursday, February 25th at 11:00 AM (Central). Thursday afternoon will feature the quarterfinals and semifinals for team duals.

Tournament Schedule (Central Time)

Thursday, February 25

11:00 AM: First Round (individuals)

4:30 PM: Quarterfinals (team duals)

To Follow: Semifinals (team duals)

Friday, February 26

11:00 AM: Quarterfinals/1st Round Consolation (individuals)

To Follow: 2nd Round Consolation (individuals)

4:30 PM: Semifinals (individuals)

To Follow: Championships (team duals)

Saturday, February 27

11:00 AM: 3rd Round Consolation (individuals)

To Follow: 4th Round Consolation (individuals)

4:30 PM: Place Matches (individuals)

To Follow: Championships (individuals)

Full brackets and matchup information for all classes and events are available through TrackWrestling. TrackWrestling will also have a live video of each mat and match during the event.

Tickets are available for each session through the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Face coverings are required by spectators throughout the entire event.