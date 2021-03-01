Everyone's favorite basketball month has arrived and tickets to the South Dakota high school state basketball tournaments will be on the line!

The regular season for Class AA has come to a close, while region tournament play for Class A and B Girls has concluded. That sets us up for the SoDak16 which will be played between March 4-9 depending on the class.

Class AA teams will all play their SoDak16 games at the higher seed, while Class A and B have a neutral location that is a little closer to the higher seed. Winners of each SoDak16 game advance to the state tournament.

Class A and B Boys still have the region rounds to play. Those rounds will take place between March 1-5. Once the region round is completed, the entire SoDak16 bracket will be released and updated to this page.

Class AA Boys

Games scheduled for Saturday, March 6

Winners advance to the state tournament in Rapid City March 18-20.

(16) Brookings @ (1) Washington

(9) Aberdeen Central @ (8) RC Central

(13) Pierre @ (4) O'Gorman

(12) Spearfish @ (5) Harrisburg

----------

(14) Lincoln @ (3) Roosevelt

(11) RC Stevens @ (6) Brandon Valley

(15) Douglas @ (2) Yankton

(10) Watertown @ (7) Mitchell

Class AA Girls

Games scheduled for Friday, March 5

Winners advance to the state tournament in Sioux Falls (Pentagon) March 11-13

(16) Brookings @ (1) Washington, 6:00

(9) RC Central @ (8) Huron, 7:15

(13) Lincoln @ (4) O'Gorman, 6:00

(12) Watertown @ (5) Mitchell, 7:00

------------

(14) Strugis Brown @ (3) Harrisburg, 6:00

(11) Pierre @ (6) RC Stevens, 7:00

(15) Spearfish @ (2) Aberdeen Central, 6:00

(10) Roosevelt @ (7) Brandon Valley, TBD

Class A Boys

Matchups announced following the conclusion of region play

Winners advance to the state tournament in Sioux Falls (PREMIER Center) March 18-20

Class A Girls

Games Scheduled for Thursday, March 4. All times Central.

Winners advance to the state tournament in Watertown March 11-13

(16) Miller vs. (1) St. Thomas More, Wall High School, 6:30

(15) Tri-Valley vs. (2) Winner, Wagner High School, 6:30

(14) Mobridge-Pollock vs. (3) Hamlin, Watertown Arena, 5:30

(13) Redfield vs. (4) Aberdeen Roncalli, Ipswich High School, 7:00

(12) Flandreau vs. (5) SF Christian, Harrisburg High School, 7:45

(11) Parkston vs. (6) Belle Fourche, Kadoka High School, 5:30

(10) McCook Central/Montrose vs. (7) Hill City, Kadoka High School, 6:15

(9) Tea Area vs. (8) Dakota Valley, Harrisburg High School, 6:00

Class B Boys

Matchups announced following the conclusion of region play

Winners advance to the state tournament in Aberdeen March 18-20

Class B Girls

Games Scheduled for Thursday, March 4. All times Central.

Winners advance to the state tournament in Huron March 11-13

(16) De Smet vs. (1) Castlewood, Watertown Arena, 7:15

(15) Aberdeen Christian vs. (2) White River, Mitchell Corn Palace, 6:00

(14) Timber Lake vs. (3) Corsica-Stickney, Huron Arena, 5:30

(13) Faith vs. (4) Hanson, Huron Arena, 7:15

(12) Faulkton Area vs. (5) Ethan, Mitchell Corn Palace, 7:45

(11) Menno vs. (6) Herreid/Selby Area, Huron-JFC High School, 6:30

(10) Andes Central/Dakota Christian vs. (7) Viborg-Hurley, Centerville, 7:00

(9) Waverly-South Shore vs. (8) New Underwood, Chamberlain Armory, 6:00