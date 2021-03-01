2021 South Dakota High School Basketball SoDak16 Matchups and Locations

Craig Wollman via South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Everyone's favorite basketball month has arrived and tickets to the South Dakota high school state basketball tournaments will be on the line!

The regular season for Class AA has come to a close, while region tournament play for Class A and B Girls has concluded. That sets us up for the SoDak16 which will be played between March 4-9 depending on the class.

Class AA teams will all play their SoDak16 games at the higher seed, while Class A and B have a neutral location that is a little closer to the higher seed. Winners of each SoDak16 game advance to the state tournament.

Class A and B Boys still have the region rounds to play. Those rounds will take place between March 1-5. Once the region round is completed, the entire SoDak16 bracket will be released and updated to this page.

Class AA Boys

Games scheduled for Saturday, March 6

Winners advance to the state tournament in Rapid City March 18-20.

  • (16) Brookings @ (1) Washington
  • (9) Aberdeen Central @ (8) RC Central
  • (13) Pierre @ (4) O'Gorman
  • (12) Spearfish @ (5) Harrisburg
  • ----------
  • (14) Lincoln @ (3) Roosevelt
  • (11) RC Stevens @ (6) Brandon Valley
  • (15) Douglas @ (2) Yankton
  • (10) Watertown @ (7) Mitchell

Class AA Girls

Games scheduled for Friday, March 5

Winners advance to the state tournament in Sioux Falls (Pentagon) March 11-13

  • (16) Brookings @ (1) Washington, 6:00
  • (9) RC Central @ (8) Huron, 7:15
  • (13) Lincoln @ (4) O'Gorman, 6:00
  • (12) Watertown @ (5) Mitchell, 7:00
  • ------------
  • (14) Strugis Brown @ (3) Harrisburg, 6:00
  • (11) Pierre @ (6) RC Stevens, 7:00
  • (15) Spearfish @ (2) Aberdeen Central, 6:00
  • (10) Roosevelt @ (7) Brandon Valley, TBD

Class A Boys

Matchups announced following the conclusion of region play

Winners advance to the state tournament in Sioux Falls (PREMIER Center) March 18-20

Class A Girls

Games Scheduled for Thursday, March 4. All times Central.

Winners advance to the state tournament in Watertown March 11-13

  • (16) Miller vs. (1) St. Thomas More, Wall High School, 6:30
  • (15) Tri-Valley vs. (2) Winner, Wagner High School, 6:30
  • (14) Mobridge-Pollock vs. (3) Hamlin, Watertown Arena, 5:30
  • (13) Redfield vs. (4) Aberdeen Roncalli, Ipswich High School, 7:00
  • (12) Flandreau vs. (5) SF Christian, Harrisburg High School, 7:45
  • (11) Parkston vs. (6) Belle Fourche, Kadoka High School, 5:30
  • (10) McCook Central/Montrose vs. (7) Hill City, Kadoka High School, 6:15
  • (9) Tea Area vs. (8) Dakota Valley, Harrisburg High School, 6:00

Class B Boys

Matchups announced following the conclusion of region play

Winners advance to the state tournament in Aberdeen March 18-20

Class B Girls

Games Scheduled for Thursday, March 4. All times Central.

Winners advance to the state tournament in Huron March 11-13

  • (16) De Smet vs. (1) Castlewood, Watertown Arena, 7:15
  • (15) Aberdeen Christian vs. (2) White River, Mitchell Corn Palace, 6:00
  • (14) Timber Lake vs. (3) Corsica-Stickney, Huron Arena, 5:30
  • (13) Faith vs. (4) Hanson, Huron Arena, 7:15
  • (12) Faulkton Area vs. (5) Ethan, Mitchell Corn Palace, 7:45
  • (11) Menno vs. (6) Herreid/Selby Area, Huron-JFC High School, 6:30
  • (10) Andes Central/Dakota Christian vs. (7) Viborg-Hurley, Centerville, 7:00
  • (9) Waverly-South Shore vs. (8) New Underwood, Chamberlain Armory, 6:00

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today

These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [From: 25 ways you could be saving money today]
Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top