2021 South Dakota High School Basketball SoDak16 Matchups and Locations
Everyone's favorite basketball month has arrived and tickets to the South Dakota high school state basketball tournaments will be on the line!
The regular season for Class AA has come to a close, while region tournament play for Class A and B Girls has concluded. That sets us up for the SoDak16 which will be played between March 4-9 depending on the class.
Class AA teams will all play their SoDak16 games at the higher seed, while Class A and B have a neutral location that is a little closer to the higher seed. Winners of each SoDak16 game advance to the state tournament.
Class A and B Boys still have the region rounds to play. Those rounds will take place between March 1-5. Once the region round is completed, the entire SoDak16 bracket will be released and updated to this page.
Class AA Boys
Games scheduled for Saturday, March 6
Winners advance to the state tournament in Rapid City March 18-20.
- (16) Brookings @ (1) Washington
- (9) Aberdeen Central @ (8) RC Central
- (13) Pierre @ (4) O'Gorman
- (12) Spearfish @ (5) Harrisburg
- ----------
- (14) Lincoln @ (3) Roosevelt
- (11) RC Stevens @ (6) Brandon Valley
- (15) Douglas @ (2) Yankton
- (10) Watertown @ (7) Mitchell
Class AA Girls
Games scheduled for Friday, March 5
Winners advance to the state tournament in Sioux Falls (Pentagon) March 11-13
- (16) Brookings @ (1) Washington, 6:00
- (9) RC Central @ (8) Huron, 7:15
- (13) Lincoln @ (4) O'Gorman, 6:00
- (12) Watertown @ (5) Mitchell, 7:00
- ------------
- (14) Strugis Brown @ (3) Harrisburg, 6:00
- (11) Pierre @ (6) RC Stevens, 7:00
- (15) Spearfish @ (2) Aberdeen Central, 6:00
- (10) Roosevelt @ (7) Brandon Valley, TBD
Class A Boys
Matchups announced following the conclusion of region play
Winners advance to the state tournament in Sioux Falls (PREMIER Center) March 18-20
Class A Girls
Games Scheduled for Thursday, March 4. All times Central.
Winners advance to the state tournament in Watertown March 11-13
- (16) Miller vs. (1) St. Thomas More, Wall High School, 6:30
- (15) Tri-Valley vs. (2) Winner, Wagner High School, 6:30
- (14) Mobridge-Pollock vs. (3) Hamlin, Watertown Arena, 5:30
- (13) Redfield vs. (4) Aberdeen Roncalli, Ipswich High School, 7:00
- (12) Flandreau vs. (5) SF Christian, Harrisburg High School, 7:45
- (11) Parkston vs. (6) Belle Fourche, Kadoka High School, 5:30
- (10) McCook Central/Montrose vs. (7) Hill City, Kadoka High School, 6:15
- (9) Tea Area vs. (8) Dakota Valley, Harrisburg High School, 6:00
Class B Boys
Matchups announced following the conclusion of region play
Winners advance to the state tournament in Aberdeen March 18-20
Class B Girls
Games Scheduled for Thursday, March 4. All times Central.
Winners advance to the state tournament in Huron March 11-13
- (16) De Smet vs. (1) Castlewood, Watertown Arena, 7:15
- (15) Aberdeen Christian vs. (2) White River, Mitchell Corn Palace, 6:00
- (14) Timber Lake vs. (3) Corsica-Stickney, Huron Arena, 5:30
- (13) Faith vs. (4) Hanson, Huron Arena, 7:15
- (12) Faulkton Area vs. (5) Ethan, Mitchell Corn Palace, 7:45
- (11) Menno vs. (6) Herreid/Selby Area, Huron-JFC High School, 6:30
- (10) Andes Central/Dakota Christian vs. (7) Viborg-Hurley, Centerville, 7:00
- (9) Waverly-South Shore vs. (8) New Underwood, Chamberlain Armory, 6:00