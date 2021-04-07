2021 South Dakota All-State Class AA Basketball Teams Announced

14 total athletes from the Sioux Falls metro area have been honored as members of the 2021 South Dakota All-State Class AA Basketball Teams.

Seven girls and seven boys from the Sioux Falls metro area were named to the Class AA All-State list for the 2021 season between both the first-teams and second-teams. Most of the schools from the Metro Conference had at least one player named to the list for this season.

Sioux Falls Washington led the metro area with three first-team selections and one honorable mention. O'Gorman and Harrisburg both had three players selected, while Brandon Valley and Roosevelt placed two.

As selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association, here are the 2021 South Dakota All-State Class AA Basketball teams.

Girls:

First Team

Sydni Schetnan – Sioux Falls Washington (Sr)

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda – Sioux Falls Washington (Jr)

Hilary Behrens – Brandon Valley (So)

Brecli Honner – Harrisburg (Sr)

Brooklyn Kusler – Aberdeen Central (Sr)

Isabelle Moore – O’Gorman (Sr)

Second Team

Hannah Ronsiek - O’Gorman (Jr)

Jayda McNabb – Rapid City Stevens (Jr)

Macy Kempf – Mitchell (Sr)

Abby Kopecky– Aberdeen Central (Sr)

Jordon Heckert – Rapid City Central (Sr)

Emilee Boyer – Harrisburg (Jr)

2021 AA Girls Player of The Year: Sydni Schetnan – Sioux Falls Washington (Sr)

Boys:

First Team

Matthew Mors - Yankton (Sr)

Caden Hinker - Mitchell (Jr)

Eli Williams - Sioux Falls Washington (Sr)

Tyler Feldkamp - Sioux Falls Roosevelt (Sr)

Jackson Hilton - Brandon Valley (Sr)

Micah Swallow - Rapid City Central (Sr)

Second Team

Zane Alm - Mitchell (Sr)

Lincoln Kienholz - Pierre (So)

Conner Geddes - Harrisburg (Sr)

Eddie Meylor - O'Gorman (Sr)

Mikele Kambalo - Sioux Falls Washington (Jr)

Tucker Large - Sioux Falls Roosevelt (Sr)