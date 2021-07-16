2021 Sioux Falls Presidents Bowl Will Be Split Between Two Days

With the addition of Jefferson High School, the annual Sioux Falls Presidents Bowl will have a different format.

Now with four public high schools in Sioux Falls, most assumed that one of the biggest fundraisers and events for the school district wouldn't change too much. It would be an easy combination to have two football games with the public school teams playing against each other in a doubleheader. That would keep the format the same as it has been in the past.

It didn't exactly work out that way though. Better yet, moving forward, this could open up an even better financial opportunity for the school district.

The 2021 Presidents Bowl will be played over two days with all four Sioux Falls public high schools hosting games. A doubleheader will be played on Friday, September 10, and another doubleheader on Saturday, September 11.

Jefferson High School will open Presidents Bowl with the 4:00 PM game on Friday afternoon. Jefferson will play Rapid City Stevens. Sioux Falls Lincoln will then take the field as they host Harrisburg with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM.

Saturday's schedule will begin at 1:00 PM with the Washington Warriors hosting the O'Gorman Knights. The final game of the two-day Presidents Bowl will start at 5:00 PM as Roosevelt battles Brandon Valley.

2021 Sioux Falls Presidents Bowl

Friday, September 10:

Rapid City Stevens @ SF Jefferson, 4:00

Harrisburg @ SF Lincoln, 8:00

Saturday, September 11:

O'Gorman @ SF Washington, 1:00

Brandon Valley @ Roosevelt, 5:00

On top of the football game festivities, the President's Bowl will also host the cheer clinic and a new cornhole tournament on Saturday, September 11. More information about the football games, cheer clinic, and cornhole tournament can be found here.