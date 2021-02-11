2021 Sioux Falls Canaries Regular Season Schedule Announced

It's currently the coldest week that we've experienced this winter, but baseball season is at least shortly down the road.

After falling in five games in the American Association's championship series against Milwaukee, the Sioux Falls Canaries will look to get back to the finals in 2021. The league will return to its 100-game schedule after a shortened 60-game season in 2020.

Sioux Falls will play 56 of its 100 games at home against all 11 other opponents in the American Association. The six extra home games are due to the Houston Apollo's being a travel-only team this season.

The season opens at home on May 18th as the Canaries host Winnipeg in a three-game series. Sioux Falls will follow that up with a home weekend series against a new member of the American Association in the Kane County Cougars.

Here is the entire 2021 Canaries schedule:

May 2021

18: vs. Winnipeg

19: vs. Winnipeg

20: vs. Winnipeg

21: vs. Kane County

22: vs. Kane County

23: vs. Kane County

25: vs. Houston

26: vs. Houston

27: vs. Houston

28: @ Lincoln

29: @ Lincoln

30: @ Lincoln

31: @ Kansas City

June 2021

1: @ Kansas City

2: @ Kansas City

4: vs. Houston

5: vs. Houston

6: vs. Houston

8: vs. Cleburne

9: vs. Cleburne

10: vs. Cleburne

11: @ Winnipeg

12: @ Winnipeg

13: @ Winnipeg

15: vs. Milwaukee

16: vs. Milwaukee

17: vs. Milwaukee

18: @ Fargo-Moorhead

19: @ Fargo-Moorhead

20: @ Fargo-Moorhead

22: vs. Houston

23: vs. Houston

24: vs. Houston

25: vs. Gary

26: vs. Gary

27: vs. Gary

29: @ Kansas City

30: @ Kansas City

July 2021

1: @ Kansas City

2: @ Cleburne

3: @ Cleburne

4: @ Cleburne

6: vs. Kansas City

7: vs. Kansas City

8: vs. Kansas City

9: vs. Chicago

10: vs. Chicago

11: vs. Chicago

12: @ Sioux CIty

13: @ Sioux City

14: @ Sioux City

15: @ Sioux City

16: vs. Lincoln

17: vs. Lincoln

18: vs. Lincoln

20: vs. Sioux City

21: vs. Sioux City

22: vs. Sioux City

23: vs. Lincoln

24: vs. Lincoln

25: vs. Lincoln

27: @ Milwaukee

28: @ Milwaukee

29: @ Milwaukee

30: @ Kane County

31: @ Kane County

August 2021

1: @ Kane County

2: @ Gary

3: @ Gary

4: @ Gary

5: @ Gary

6: @ Chicago

7: @ Chicago

8: @ Chicago

10: vs. Cleburne

11: vs. Cleburne

12: vs. Cleburne

13: vs. Fargo-Moorhead

14: vs. Fargo-Moorhead

15: vs. Fargo-Moorhead

16: vs. Houston

17: vs. Houston

18: vs. Houston

19: vs. Houston

20: @ Lincoln

21: @ Lincoln

22: @ Lincoln

23: @ Cleburne

24: @ Cleburne

25: @ Cleburne

27: @ Sioux City

28: @ Sioux City

29: @ Sioux City

30: vs. Kansas CIty

31: vs. Kansas City

September 2021

1: vs. Kansas City

3: vs. Sioux City

4: vs. Sioux City

5: vs. Sioux City

Tickets and game information can be found online through the Sioux Falls Canaries.