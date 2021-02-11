2021 Sioux Falls Canaries Regular Season Schedule Announced
It's currently the coldest week that we've experienced this winter, but baseball season is at least shortly down the road.
After falling in five games in the American Association's championship series against Milwaukee, the Sioux Falls Canaries will look to get back to the finals in 2021. The league will return to its 100-game schedule after a shortened 60-game season in 2020.
Sioux Falls will play 56 of its 100 games at home against all 11 other opponents in the American Association. The six extra home games are due to the Houston Apollo's being a travel-only team this season.
The season opens at home on May 18th as the Canaries host Winnipeg in a three-game series. Sioux Falls will follow that up with a home weekend series against a new member of the American Association in the Kane County Cougars.
Here is the entire 2021 Canaries schedule:
May 2021
- 18: vs. Winnipeg
- 19: vs. Winnipeg
- 20: vs. Winnipeg
- 21: vs. Kane County
- 22: vs. Kane County
- 23: vs. Kane County
- 25: vs. Houston
- 26: vs. Houston
- 27: vs. Houston
- 28: @ Lincoln
- 29: @ Lincoln
- 30: @ Lincoln
- 31: @ Kansas City
June 2021
- 1: @ Kansas City
- 2: @ Kansas City
- 4: vs. Houston
- 5: vs. Houston
- 6: vs. Houston
- 8: vs. Cleburne
- 9: vs. Cleburne
- 10: vs. Cleburne
- 11: @ Winnipeg
- 12: @ Winnipeg
- 13: @ Winnipeg
- 15: vs. Milwaukee
- 16: vs. Milwaukee
- 17: vs. Milwaukee
- 18: @ Fargo-Moorhead
- 19: @ Fargo-Moorhead
- 20: @ Fargo-Moorhead
- 22: vs. Houston
- 23: vs. Houston
- 24: vs. Houston
- 25: vs. Gary
- 26: vs. Gary
- 27: vs. Gary
- 29: @ Kansas City
- 30: @ Kansas City
July 2021
- 1: @ Kansas City
- 2: @ Cleburne
- 3: @ Cleburne
- 4: @ Cleburne
- 6: vs. Kansas City
- 7: vs. Kansas City
- 8: vs. Kansas City
- 9: vs. Chicago
- 10: vs. Chicago
- 11: vs. Chicago
- 12: @ Sioux CIty
- 13: @ Sioux City
- 14: @ Sioux City
- 15: @ Sioux City
- 16: vs. Lincoln
- 17: vs. Lincoln
- 18: vs. Lincoln
- 20: vs. Sioux City
- 21: vs. Sioux City
- 22: vs. Sioux City
- 23: vs. Lincoln
- 24: vs. Lincoln
- 25: vs. Lincoln
- 27: @ Milwaukee
- 28: @ Milwaukee
- 29: @ Milwaukee
- 30: @ Kane County
- 31: @ Kane County
August 2021
- 1: @ Kane County
- 2: @ Gary
- 3: @ Gary
- 4: @ Gary
- 5: @ Gary
- 6: @ Chicago
- 7: @ Chicago
- 8: @ Chicago
- 10: vs. Cleburne
- 11: vs. Cleburne
- 12: vs. Cleburne
- 13: vs. Fargo-Moorhead
- 14: vs. Fargo-Moorhead
- 15: vs. Fargo-Moorhead
- 16: vs. Houston
- 17: vs. Houston
- 18: vs. Houston
- 19: vs. Houston
- 20: @ Lincoln
- 21: @ Lincoln
- 22: @ Lincoln
- 23: @ Cleburne
- 24: @ Cleburne
- 25: @ Cleburne
- 27: @ Sioux City
- 28: @ Sioux City
- 29: @ Sioux City
- 30: vs. Kansas CIty
- 31: vs. Kansas City
September 2021
- 1: vs. Kansas City
- 3: vs. Sioux City
- 4: vs. Sioux City
- 5: vs. Sioux City
Tickets and game information can be found online through the Sioux Falls Canaries.
