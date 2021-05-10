2021 NSIC Softball Tournament Bracket is Set

On Sunday afternoon the 2021 NSIC softball regular season wrapped up and the focus now shifts to the conference tournament.

With a season unlike any other, there were so many storylines to follow through it all.

From Augustana still defending their 2019 National Championship with the 2020 season canceled to Minnesota State being a contender to win the NSIC at the No.2 seed and field ready to pull off major upsets, it has been a blast to follow.

The 2021 NSIC Softball Tournament is now right around the corner and the league announced the bracket on Sunday night.

The 2021 NSIC Tournament will run May 13-15 in Rochester, MN and all games will be played RYFSA Complex.

Augustana University comes in as not only the No.1 seed in the NSIC Tournament but the No.1 ranked team in the entire country.

As mentioned, Minnesota State grabbed the No.2 seed, with Winona State at the three seed and Minnesota-Duluth rounding out the top four.

The University of Sioux Falls landed with the No.9 seed and will face off against Minot State in the first round.

For more information on the NSIC softball tournament, the rosters involved and news surrounding the NSIC, you can visit their website.