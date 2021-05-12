The Minnesota Vikings will start the season with two straight road games before welcoming in the Seattle Seahawks for the first time since 2015.

Minnesota will open the season on the road in Cincinnati on September 12. This is the first time the Vikings have played in Cincinnati since 2013. The Vikings will follow that up with a road trip to Arizona as part of Week 2.

After two road games to open the year, the Vikings will host three straight home games against Seattle (Sept 26), Cleveland (October 3), and Detroit (October 10).

Back-to-back road trips will feel normal for the Vikings this season. After the opening two weeks, Minnesota will face back-to-back road trips two more times through the season including a mid-season stretch of playing four of five games on the road.

Minnesota will have to wait to play the majority of its divisional games this season. The Vikings will play one division game (Week 5 vs. Detroit) in the first 10 weeks. Minnesota hosts Green Bay in Week 11, travel to Detroit in Week 13, travel to Chicago in Week 15, travel to Green Bay in Week 17, and end at home against Chicago in Week 18.

Other highlights include a Halloween Sunday Night Football home game against the Dallas Cowboys, a Thursday night home game against Pittsburgh, and a late-season matchup with the LA Rams.

2021 Minnesota Vikings Regular Season Schedule

Week 1: @ Cincinnati

Week 2: @ Arizona

Week 3: vs. Seattle

Week 4: vs. Cleveland

Week 5: vs. Detroit

Week 6: @ Carolina

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: vs. Dallas (Sunday Night Football)

Week 9: @ Baltimore

Week 10: @ LA Chargers

Week 11: vs. Green Bay

Week 12: @ San Francisco

Week 13: @ Detroit

Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: @ Chicago (Monday Night Football)

Week 16: vs. LA Rams

Week 17: @ Green Bay (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: vs. Chicago