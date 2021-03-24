High school basketball season has come to a close and selections are out for the 2021 Metro All-Conference Basketball Teams.

The pandemic season of 2021 provided us with special moments and a great feeling of achievement completing the season after 2020 was taken away from all of us. The Metro Conference schools all had a great season across the board that led to four conference teams participating in the boy's AA tournament and three in the girl's AA tournament.

Two Metro Conference teams were crowned as champions this year with Washington taking the Class AA girls championship and Roosevelt claiming the Class AA boys title. The Warriors had four first-team selections while the Rough Riders put three first-team selections on the All-Conference list.

Sioux Falls Washington also had a conference-high four selections on the boy's basketball team list after going 15-2 during the regular season. Runner-up O'Gorman added three players to round out this year's list.

2021 Metro All-Conference Boys Basketball Team

Mikele Kambalo, Washington, Junior

Eli Williams, Washington, Senior

Tahj Two Bulls, Washington, Senior

Akok Aguer, Washington, Senior

Marcus Phillips, Roosevelt, Junior

Tucker Large, Roosevelt, Senior

Tyler Feldkamp, Roosevelt, Senior

Kade Moffitt, O'Gorman, Senior

Ben Renshaw, O'Gorman, Senior

Eddie Meylor, O'Gorman, Senior

Honorable Mention: Jaksen Deckert, Brandon Valley, Senior

Outside of Washington, O'Gorman led the girl's basketball list with three selections including standouts Hannah Ronsiek, Isabelle Moore, and Raegen Reilly. The Lady Knights finished the regular season 15-6 overall. Brandon Valley and Roosevelt also had at least one selection on to the first-team.

2021 Metro All-Conference Girls Basketball Team

Sydni Schetnan, Washington, Senior

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, Washington, Junior

Brooklyn Harpe, Washington, Sophomore

Brielle Biteler, Washington, Senior

Hannah Ronsiek, O'Gorman, Junior

Isabelle Moore, O'Gorman, Senior

Raegen Reilly, O'Gorman, Senior

Hilary Behrens, Brandon Valley, Sophomore

Emma Jarovski, Brandon Valley, Senior

Talliyah Hayes, Roosevelt, Junior

Honorable Mentions:

Cierra Watkins, Roosevelt, Sophomore

Jaydyn Fikse, Lincoln, Senior

India Bradfield, Brandon Valley, Senior

Bergen Reilly, O'Gorman, Sophomore