2021 Media One ‘FunSki’ Hits the Slopes January 22nd

The month of January marks the start of a New Year and one of the Sioux Empire's premier winter weather events, the annual Media One FunSki to benefit the Sioux Falls Children's Inn.

The Media One FunSki is sponsored each year by a variety of wonderful local businesses and organizations, including Dakota News Now and all of us here at Results Radio-Townsquare Media.

The 2021 FunSki kicks off at 9 AM on Friday (January 22) with a FunSki favorite, the Snow Sculpture Contest. Also slated that day is the Rail Jam and Family Snow Tube Night scheduled to run from 3 PM to close.

FunSki continues on Saturday (January 23) with a number of different outdoor competitions like a Fat Tire Bike Race, a Downhill Corporate Cup, and much more.

Again this year, FunSki will be held at Great Bear Recreation Park. The two-day event is a major fundraiser for the Sioux Falls Children's Inn, an area shelter designed to help victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and child abuse rebuild their lives, free from abuse.

Due to the pandemic, this year's event will have various COVID-19 protocols in play, and according to Dakota News Now, some of this year’s events may vary due to COVID-19 operational restrictions.

To date, the FunSki event has helped to raise $950,000 for the Sioux Falls Children’s Inn.

Learn more about the 2021 Media One Funski, see the full slate of competition events, and get sign-up information here.

Source: Dakota News Now