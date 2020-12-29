2021 Dates Announced for Free National Park Admission

2020 can't end soon enough.

After the COVID-19 pandemic robbed most of us of a normal year, especially when it came to travel, a lot of people are looking ahead to next year, with the hopes of getting out and seeing the sights again.

If you are hoping to visit one or more of the over 400 national parks, monuments, historical sites, seashores, trails, rivers, lakes and other public lands managed by the National Park Service, you've got a chance to save your family some money.

The federal angency has unveiled it 'Fee-Free Days' for 2021. Those are the dates when anyone can visit any of the NPS-run areas across 36 states and pay no admission fees.

In 2021, the six fee-free dates are:

January 18: Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday

April 17: First day of National Park Week

August 4: One-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

August 25: National Park Service’s 105th Birthday

September 25: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

In South Dakota, there are seven National Park Service managed facilities:

Only Badlands National Park ($30 per vehicle) and Jewel Cave National Monument ($12 per person) charge admission fees. It is free to enter the state's five other NPS properties, although cave tours at Wind Cave National Park and parking at Mount Rushmore National Monument are extra.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A pair of legendary Christmas songs have actually made it all the way to the top of the chart.

The first time was in the Hot 100's first year when The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late) by Alvin and the Chipmunks and David Seville went to number-one for the final two weeks of the year and the first two weeks of 1959.

The song also won three Grammys in 1958.

It would be another 60 years before a Christmas song would reign supreme on the Billboard Hot 100.

That happened at the end of 2019 when Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You would top the chart for the final two weeks of the year and the first week of 2020. It re-emerged at number-one just this week (December 19).

Not bad for a song that was first released in 1994.