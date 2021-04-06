2021 ‘Avera Race against Cancer’ to Be Run Virtual Again

Even with the increased rollout of the vaccine, COVID is still running many aspects of our daily lives. Another example of that is the news that for the second straight year, the Avera Race Against Cancer is being forced to go virtual yet again.

Concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are forcing the 2021 Avera 5K and 10K races and walks to be run virtually for the health and safety of all participants. The good news, you will be able to run this thing from anywhere!

This year's race scheduled for (May 8) will help raise funds that will impact local cancer screening and detection, advanced technology and research, patient resources, and whole person care.

As Dakota News Now reports, over the past three decades, the popular Sioux Falls fun run has raised over $8 Million for the Avera Cancer Institute.

For the second year in row, the 2021 Avera Race Against Cancer will be done on a virtual basis allowing runners from all over the world to participate in the event from wherever they live.

There is still plenty of time for walkers, runners, and teams of runners to sign up and begin the fundraising process to help fight cancer.

Even though this year's race is being run virtually again, it's still loaded with race day incentives to help build excitement and keep people engaged.

Learn more and get registered to join the fight against cancer here.

Source: Dakota News Now