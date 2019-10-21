2020’s Best South Dakota Colleges and Universities

Those statistics whiz-kids at WalletHub are reminding college-bound students and their parents that the "early decision" college application deadline is November 1. They also realize that with tuition costs continually on the rise, you want to know that you're making a sound investment in your child's education.

With this in mind, WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. to give parents and students some idea of quality vs. cost.

They analyzed these schools in numerous categories like:

Admission rates

Student-faculty ratios

Graduation rates

Campus safety

Student-loan debt rates

Highest & lowest return on investment rates

Post attendance salaries

Gender & racial diversity

Campus housing

When all the number-crunching was complete, they put this information together for our state.

Top 8 Colleges & Universities in South Dakota

Augustana University Dakota State University Dakota Wesleyan University University of Sioux Falls Northern State University South Dakota State University University of South Dakota Black Hills State University

They also provided a closer look at some of the top schools and how each performed in certain metrics:

School Snapshot: Augustana University (1 = Best)

1 st – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 1 st – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 4 th – Gender & Racial Diversity

– Gender & Racial Diversity 1 st – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Dakota State University (1 = Best)

3 rd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 3 rd – Net Cost

– Net Cost 3 rd – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 5th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

School Snapshot: Dakota Wesleyan University (1 = Best)

2 nd – Admission Rate

– Admission Rate 1 st – Student-Faculty Ratio

– Student-Faculty Ratio 2 nd – On-Campus Crime

– On-Campus Crime 2 nd – Graduation Rate

– Graduation Rate 6th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

To see the complete report, go to WalletHub.

Source: WalletHub