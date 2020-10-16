2020 ‘ZooBoo’ Planned for October 23-25 at Great Plains Zoo

Halloween is almost here once again.

The COVID-19 pandemic will help to make this Halloween much scarier on a number of different levels for many families.

Many parents are leery about sending out their kiddos trick-or-treating this year due to the continued spread of the virus throughout the country.

Here in Sioux Falls, one of the mainstay events each Halloween is the annual "ZooBoo" hosted by The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History. This year's ZooBoo is still very much a go with some fairly spooktacular changes planned for 2020.

The folks at the Great Plains Zoo have taken steps to help keep children and families safe this year in the wake of the pandemic.

New extended hours are planned, as the Zoo kicks off their Hallo-tastic weekend October (23-25).

The frightful fun begins on Friday night (October 23) from 5:30-8:30 PM, as The Great Plains Zoo invites its guests to come out and show off your ghoulish costumes to your favorite animals. ZooBoo fun will continue on Saturday and Sunday as well, between the hours of 10 AM and 5 PM both days.

Every guest in attendance will be able to experience all their favorite animal friends, and all ZooBoo has to offer in a safe, spread out, socially distanced environment. The Great Plains Zoo has 45-acres of beautiful space, and they intend to use all of it to help keep ZooBoo patrons safe.

Great Plains Zoo officials told Dakota News Now, they plan to make the entire zoo open and walkable and will not be doing a one-way path through the zoo during this year's ZooBoo event.

Another change planned for this year's ZooBoo includes "Sensory Saturday."

Families with a sensory needs child can take part in a special time slot created on Saturday (October 24) from 9 AM until 10 AM, where sensory needs children can experience ZooBoo with less hustle and bustle.

The Great Plains Zoo Haunted Rides creepy carousel is back for another year too. Plus, they've added their Spooky Savannah Express Train rides to the 2020 ZooBoo schedule of events. Guests will be able to climb on board the haunted version of the Savannah Express and venture through the haunted lands of the Zoo, that will feature ghosts and ghouls at every turn!

Tickets for ZooBoo 2020 are on sale right now. Great Plains Zoo membership discounts are also available for ZooBoo. Get more information here.

Source: Dakota News Now