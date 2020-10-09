As licensed drivers, we know that we should all yield to pedestrians who are crossing the road.

This includes those who use white canes or seeing-eye dogs.

On October 15th it's White Cane Day. White Cane Day was created to help raise awareness for those who are visually impaired.

"South Dakota Codified Laws SDCL 32-27-1 Motorists are required to yield right-of-way to pedestrians making a proper crossing. SDCL 32-7-7 Motorists are required to stop for pedestrians who are crossing the street with the aid of white canes or guild dogs REGARDLESS of whether or not they are in the crosswalk"- The Sioux Falls White Cane Day Committee.

Of course with the Coronavirus pandemic still going on, the White Cane Day has made the decision to go virtual this year.

To participate in the 2020 White Cane Day you can choose from one of the three options:

1. Take a short 30-60 second video of you walking in your community with a white cane or guide dog, and explain these items benefits.

2. Upload your video to the White Cane Day Facebook Group before October 15th for a chance to win a prize.

3. Follow their Facebook site to see all of the videos, the Governor’s and Sioux Falls Mayor’s Proclamation. The video entry winner will also be announced on the White Cane Day Facebook Group page.