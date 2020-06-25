2020 University of South Dakota Football Schedule

Over the last few months, nothing has been certain when it comes to sports and although the schedule is set on paper, things may change for all kinds of teams this Fall if the COVID-19 pandemic isn't slowed down.

That said, the optimist in me is hoping to see the glass half full and pretend at least that the 2020 season will start on time with fans.

USD Coyote fans can't wait to see their football team return to action and even though they didn't make the playoffs in 2019, the last time we saw them play, they were beating in state rival SDSU.

USD isn't getting the preseason love their counterparts in Brookings are getting but USD certainly has high hopes for a rebound season in 2020.

Here is a look at the 2020 football schedule for the University of South Dakota.

2020 SOUTH DAKOTA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

September 5 - at Iowa State

September 12 - at Northern Arizona

September 19 - MISSOURI STATE*

September 26 - at Illinois State*

October 3 - WESTERN ILLINOIS*

October 10 - at South Dakota State*

October 17 - DIXIE STATE

October 24 - NORTHERN IOWA*

October 31 - at North Dakota*

November 14 - at Indiana State*

November 21 - NORTH DAKOTA STATE*

(The capitalized games are conference games)

There are the obvious matchups to look forward to from the final game of the season at home against NDSU to the road game against SDSU in October.

Additionally, the Iowa State game to start the season is not only a huge pay day but a chance for USD to shock the college football world with a upset win.

USD is going to need to bounce back from a lack luster season in 2019 and try and return to the playoffs this Fall.

For more information on USD Football and the other athletic programs at the University of South Dakota, you can visit their website.